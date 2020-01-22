Wendy's Franchisee Fined For Violating Child Labor Law

(RTTNews) - A Louisville, Kentucky-based franchise of Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants, was ordered by the federal government to pay a civil penalty of $157,114 for violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division or WHD said its investigation found that Manna Inc. violated child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act at 99 Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants in nine states.

It was found that Manna allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours at its restaurant locations, and for more hours than allowed by law.

The investigators found that 446 minors worked at Manna's restaurant locations before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. on school nights. These minors also worked more than 3 hours on a school day, or worked more than 8 hours on a non-school day.

The violations were found at restaurant locations in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

"Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Founded in 1988, Manna is an affiliate of several restaurant concepts. The company operates 136 Wendy's restaurants, 28 Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurants, 84 Fazoli's restaurants, 6 Mark's Feed Store restaurants, 11 Blaze Pizza, Napa River Grill, Jimmy John's and The Layover Bar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.