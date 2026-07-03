Wendy's Eyes China Expansion: Can It Unlock the Next Growth Cycle?

The Wendy’s Company WEN is sharpening its focus on international expansion as it works through a challenging U.S. turnaround. The company recently signed a franchise agreement to build up to 1,000 restaurants across China over the next 10 years, marking the largest development agreement in Wendy’s history. The deal gives the company a meaningful growth catalyst in one of the world’s most important restaurant markets.



The timing is important, as Wendy’s international business is showing relative strength. In the first quarter of 2026, international system-wide sales increased 6%, driven by net unit growth in key markets such as the Philippines and Mexico. The China agreement further advances the company’s “globally great, locally loved” strategy by pairing its core hamburger platform with locally inspired menu innovation for Chinese consumers.



The expansion also gives Wendy’s a potential counterbalance to ongoing domestic pressure. During the quarter, U.S. same-restaurant sales declined 7.8%, weighed down by lower traffic, severe weather and restaurant-hour optimization. The company expects sequential quarterly improvement through 2026 and maintains its outlook for approximately flat global system-wide sales, reflecting expectations that Project Fresh initiatives can gradually support better U.S. trends.



With relative strength in international markets, a major new China opportunity and early Project Fresh execution underway, Wendy’s appears better positioned to build a more balanced growth profile. While U.S. traffic remains a near-term overhang, successful execution in China could strengthen the company’s long-term expansion story and provide a broader growth platform.

How Does Wendy’s China Plan Stack Up Against MCD and SBUX?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD continues to benefit from its global scale, disciplined value strategy and strong menu-marketing execution. In the first quarter of 2026, the company grew global system-wide sales 6% in constant currency and global comparable sales 3.8%, while gaining market share in nearly all of its top 10 markets. In China, McDonald’s maintained its share and remains on track to open approximately 1,000 new restaurants this year, underscoring the scale Wendy’s will face as it builds its own China platform.



Meanwhile, Starbucks Corporation SBUX continues to deepen its China strategy through a more localized partnership model. Starbucks China delivered transaction-led comparable sales growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, while the company completed its transaction with Boyu Capital after quarter-end. The partnership combines Starbucks’ global brand strength with Boyu’s local market expertise and is expected to support long-term growth. Starbucks also plans to expand from more than 1,000 county-level cities today to more than 1,500 over the next three years.

However, unlike McDonald’s and Starbucks, Wendy’s is still in the early stages of building scale in China. Its agreement to develop up to 1,000 restaurants over the next 10 years gives the company a sizable growth runway, but execution will be critical. Wendy’s fresh-beef positioning, locally inspired menu innovation and franchise-led expansion model could help the brand carve out a differentiated presence in the region.

WEN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Wendy’s have gained 21.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.7% drop.

WEN Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, WEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.73, below the industry’s average of 3.34.

WEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEN’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of 34.1%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of WEN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WEN’s Zacks Rank

WEN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.