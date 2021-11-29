Wendy's Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Wendy's Company (WEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.32, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEN was $21.32, representing a -27.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.46 and a 13.04% increase over the 52 week low of $18.86.

WEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). WEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports WEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.63%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wen Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.