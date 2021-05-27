Wendy's Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Wendy's Company (WEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.55, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEN was $23.55, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.91 and a 24.87% increase over the 52 week low of $18.86.

WEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). WEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports WEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.55%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 15.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WEN at 0.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.