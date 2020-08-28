Wendy's Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Wendy's Company (WEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.51, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEN was $21.51, representing a -10.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 215.4% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

WEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). WEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports WEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.96%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

