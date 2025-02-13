The Wendy's Company Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $47.5 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $46.9 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.5 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $574.3 million from $540.7 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.5 Mln. vs. $46.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $574.3 Mln vs. $540.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.