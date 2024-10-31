The Wendy's Company Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $50.22 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $58.05 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.14 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $566.74 million from $550.56 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50.22 Mln. vs. $58.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $566.74 Mln vs. $550.56 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.