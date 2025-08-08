The Wendy's Company Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $55.10 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $54.64 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $56.07 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $560.93 million from $570.73 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.10 Mln. vs. $54.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $560.93 Mln vs. $570.73 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.89

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.