The Wendy's Company Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $54.64 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $59.63 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $56.65 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $570.73 million from $561.57 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $54.64 Mln. vs. $59.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $570.73 Mln vs. $561.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.02

