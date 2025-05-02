The Wendy's Company Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $39.23 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $41.99 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Wendy's Company reported adjusted earnings of $39.70 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $523.47 million from $534.75 million last year.

The Wendy's Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.23 Mln. vs. $41.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $523.47 Mln vs. $534.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.92 to $0.98

