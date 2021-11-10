Wendy's Co. Trims FY21 Outlook; Boost Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, The Wendy's Co. (WEN) trimmed its adjusted earnings and global systemwide sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also declared a quarterly dividend and increased share repurchase authorization.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.79 to $0.80 per share on global systemwide sales growth of 11 to 12 percent, excluding the impact of the 53rd week.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.79 to $0.81 per share on global systemwide sales growth of 11 to 13 percent, excluding the impact of the 53rd week.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue growth of 9.1 percent to $1.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced a regular quarterly cash dividend to 12 cents per share, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

Further, the company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's existing share repurchase authorization of $80 million to a total of $3000 million. As part of this increased authorization, the Company intends to launch a $125 million accelerated share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the third quarter, the company reported that net income increased to $41.17 million or $0.18 per share from $39.75 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share were $0.19 per share, compared to $0.19 per share last year. Total revenues for the quarter also grew 4.0 percent to $470.26 million from $452.24 million in the same quarter last year. Same-restaurant sales growth was 3.3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.18 per share on revenues of $470.20 million for the quarter.

