Wendy's Co. Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line; Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, The Wendy's Co. (WEN) initiated its adjusted earnings and global systemwide sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023. The company also initiated long term systemwide sales growthoutlook in the mid-single digits for 2024-25.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.95 to $1.00 per share on global systemwide sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue growth of 3.3 percent to $2.16 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported that net income decreased to $41.3 million or $0.19 per share from $52.1 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share were $0.22 per share, compared to $0.16 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 13.4 percent to $536.5 million from $473.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue increased 15.5 percent to $431.3 million from last year. Same-restaurant sales growth was 6.4 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $534.65 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.