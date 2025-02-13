WENDY'S CO Earnings Results: $WEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

WENDY'S CO ($WEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $574,270,000, beating estimates of $569,639,676 by $4,630,324.
WENDY'S CO Insider Trading Activity
WENDY'S CO insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LILIANA ESPOSITO (Chf Corp Affrs & Sustnblty Ofc) sold 52,009 shares for an estimated $1,020,936
- MICH J MATHEWS-SPRADLIN sold 24,462 shares for an estimated $496,089
WENDY'S CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of WENDY'S CO stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,306,352 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,447,287
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 4,031,007 shares (-81.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,705,414
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,959,480 shares (+159.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,370,089
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,177,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,635,669
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,056,138 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,503,537
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP added 1,023,182 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,677,866
- TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 995,273 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,437,182
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.