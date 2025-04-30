WENDY'S CO Earnings Preview: Recent $WEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WENDY'S CO ($WEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $533,052,962 and earnings of $0.20 per share.
WENDY'S CO Insider Trading Activity
WENDY'S CO insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LILIANA ESPOSITO (Chf Corp Affrs & Sustnblty Ofc) sold 52,009 shares for an estimated $1,020,936
- MICH J MATHEWS-SPRADLIN sold 24,462 shares for an estimated $496,089
WENDY'S CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of WENDY'S CO stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,481,441 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,747,488
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,464,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,472,980
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 1,666,514 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,164,178
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,637,281 shares (+597.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,687,680
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 1,521,527 shares (+3249.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,800,890
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,483,368 shares (+435.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,178,898
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,407,503 shares (+296.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,942,298
WENDY'S CO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025
