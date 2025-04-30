WENDY'S CO Earnings Preview: Recent $WEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WENDY'S CO ($WEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $533,052,962 and earnings of $0.20 per share.

WENDY'S CO Insider Trading Activity

WENDY'S CO insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LILIANA ESPOSITO (Chf Corp Affrs & Sustnblty Ofc) sold 52,009 shares for an estimated $1,020,936

MICH J MATHEWS-SPRADLIN sold 24,462 shares for an estimated $496,089

WENDY'S CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of WENDY'S CO stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WENDY'S CO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

