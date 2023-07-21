Wendy's Co Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WEN

In trading on Friday, shares of Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.84, changing hands as high as $21.89 per share. Wendy's Co shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $23.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.