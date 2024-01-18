Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor To Step Down, Kirk Tanner To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Restaurant chain The Wendy's Company (WEN), Thursday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor will step down from the position and will be replaced by Kirk Tanner, effective February 5.

Tanner had served as CEO of North American Beverages at PepsiCo, Inc.

The company also stated that it continues to expect its fiscal year 2023 report to be in line with its previously issued outlook.

In after-hours, Wendy's stock climbed 0.21 percent to $19.30 on the Nasdaq.

