Wendy's (BIT:1WEN) Price Target Decreased by 12.35% to 8.73

The average one-year price target for Wendy's (BIT:1WEN) has been revised to €8.73 / share. This is a decrease of 12.35% from the prior estimate of €9.96 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.01 to a high of €14.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from the latest reported closing price of €7.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wendy's. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WEN is 0.06%, an increase of 31.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 217,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 30,437K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,435K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,598K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,076K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 26.43% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,478K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,843K shares , representing a decrease of 63.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 89.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,865K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,573K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 38.75% over the last quarter.

OAKBX - Oakmark Equity and Income Fund Investor Class holds 6,849K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WEN by 4.31% over the last quarter.

