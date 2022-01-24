Wendel to buy anti-money laundering company ACAMS for $500 mln

US Markets
French investment company Wendel has agreed to buy ACAMS, a company which provides training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention, for around $500 million, the companies said on Monday.

Wendel struck the acquisition of ACAMS as part of a deal alongside Colibri Group, a Gridiron Capital company, to buy the financial services segment of Adtalem Global Education ATGE.N, whereby Wendel will acquire ACAMS, and Colibri will separately acquire Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning.

