News & Insights

Wendel sells Constantia Flaxibles to One Rock Capital Partners

July 31, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Dina Kartit for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Wendel WMDP.PA announced on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell Constantia Flexibles to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners.

The deal will bring in 84 million euros ($92.49 million) more than the value of Constantia Flexibles as stated in Wendel's net asset value before the announcement, Wendel said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Constantia Flexibles manufactures flexible packaging for customers in the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

($1 = 0.9082 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; editing by Jason Neely)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.