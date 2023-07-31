Wendel sells Constantia Flaxibles to One Rock Capital Partners

July 31 (Reuters) - Wendel WMDP.PA announced on Monday it has signed an agreement to sell Constantia Flexibles to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners.

The deal will bring in 84 million euros ($92.49 million) more than the value of Constantia Flexibles as stated in Wendel's net asset value before the announcement, Wendel said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Constantia Flexibles manufactures flexible packaging for customers in the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

($1 = 0.9082 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; editing by Jason Neely)

