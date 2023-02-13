Wendel SE Cuts Stake in IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares (IHS)

Fintel reports that Wendel SE has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62.98MM shares of IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares (IHS). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 75.35MM shares and 23.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.93% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $16.06. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 115.93% from its latest reported closing price of $7.44.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares is $2,121MM, an increase of 14.60%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding Limited Ordinary Shares. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 18,606K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Korea Investment holds 21,667K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,725K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares, representing a decrease of 21.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 55.05% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 1,988K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,013K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 57.07% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 989K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 78.18% over the last quarter.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.