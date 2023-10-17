Wendel enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IK Partners

Refiles to fix typographical error in paragraph 1

Oct 17 (Reuters) - French investor Wendel MWDP.PA is in exclusive negotiations to acquire British investment fund IK Partners for 383 million euros ($403.87 million), the company said on Tuesday in a statement.

Pending regulatory approval and the finalisation of negotiations, Wendel would acquire 51% of IK Partners' shares in a transaction paid in two-parts. The French group expects the deal to be completed in the first half of 2024.

"The envisaged transaction would lead to the full acquisition of IK over time," Wendel added.

IK Partners, which manages 11.81 billion euros of private assets according to the statement, "will continue to operate autonomously in the same markets and strategies, under the same brand."

Wendel also announced its intention to launch a 100 million euros share buyback program to finance further potential acquisitions.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

