WEN Stock Earnings: Wendy’s Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) reported first quarter results for 2023.

Wendy’s reported earnings per share of 21 cents. This was slightly higher than the analyst estimate for 20 cents.

The company reported revenue of $528.81 million.

This also came in higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $522.43 million.

You can read the full Wendy’s press release here.

