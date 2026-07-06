WEN Stock Up 28% in a Month: Should Investors Chase the Rally or Wait?

Shares of The Wendy's Company WEN have rallied 27.6% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry’s 7.4% rise and the S&P 500’s 0.7% growth.

WEN shares have gained momentum, supported by strong retail-trader interest, elevated short interest and growing optimism surrounding the company's turnaround initiatives. Per the report, the stock attracted significant attention from individual traders, fueling a strong meme-like rally as investors viewed it as a potential short-squeeze opportunity. This, along with the appointment of Steve Cirulis as CFO and chief strategy officer, likely supported the recent appreciation in the stock.



The impressive run has sparked interest among investors, especially as Wendy's pulls ahead of major industry players, including Starbucks Corporation SBUX, McDonald’s Corporation MCD and Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR, which have gained 9.9%,1% and 4.6%, respectively, in the past month.

WEN, SBUX, MCD & QSR One-Month Price Performance



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From a technical perspective, WEN is currently trading above its 50-day moving average, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability.

WEN Stock Trades Above 50-Day Moving Average



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As of Thursday, Wendy's stock is trading 28.3% below its 52-week high of $12 (attained on July 23, 2025). So, should investors pour more capital into WEN now? Let us take a closer look.

Key Drivers Supporting Wendy's Performance

WEN’s performance is being shaped by its Project Fresh turnaround strategy and international expansion plans. Project Fresh remains the central pillar of the company’s recovery effort, with a focus on brand revitalization, operational excellence and system optimization. In the first quarter of 2026, the company upgraded its hamburger platform with new buns and improved condiments and rolled out the spicy chicken sandwich quality upgrade. Wendy’s is also using Biggie Deals at $4, $6 and $8 price points to support its everyday value platform.



International growth is another key focus area. Wendy’s international system-wide sales increased 6% in the first quarter, driven by net unit growth in markets such as the Philippines and Mexico. The company signed a franchise agreement to build up to 1,000 restaurants in China over the next 10 years, marking the largest development agreement in Wendy’s history. This expands WEN’s long-term development pipeline.



Operational progress also supports the turnaround narrative. Company-operated restaurants, which have fully implemented Wendy’s operational initiatives, outperformed the U.S. system by 310 basis points in the first quarter. The company expanded menu item label printers to 85% of restaurants to improve order accuracy and launched its White Glove program to reinforce restaurant cleanliness. Digital remains a relatively bright spot, with U.S. digital sales rising 8.4% and the digital mix reaching 22.7%. WEN also integrated its AI recommendation engine into the mobile app and is expanding payment options at checkout.

WEN’s Concerns: U.S. Sales Pressure & Cost Inflation

Wendy’s first-quarter 2026 results reflected continued pressure in the U.S. business. Global system-wide sales declined 5.5% on a constant-currency basis, driven by U.S. same-restaurant sales, which fell 7.8%. The U.S. decline was caused by lower traffic, including the impact of severe weather and restaurant-hour optimization, partly offset by a higher average check. Wendy’s reaffirmed its full-year outlook for approximately flat global system-wide sales and expects a mid-single-digit decline in the second quarter before returning to growth in the back half of the year.



Cost inflation continues to weigh on profitability as Wendy’s invests in product-quality improvements. In the first quarter, U.S. company-operated restaurant margin was 11.4%, which declined year over year due to lower traffic, commodity cost increases of approximately 8% and labor-rate inflation of approximately 4%. Commodity pressure included continued beef inflation and investments to improve product quality. For 2026, Wendy’s expects the U.S. company-operated restaurant margin of 13%, plus or minus 50 basis points, with commodity and labor inflation both expected at approximately 4%.

Wendy’s Competitive Pressure Remains Intense

Wendy’s operates in a highly competitive restaurant market, where larger peers benefit from greater scale, broader marketing reach and more established digital and loyalty capabilities.



McDonald’s sets a high competitive bar in quick service, supported by global scale, a disciplined value platform and consistent menu-marketing execution. Its continued focus on value, beverages and culturally relevant customer engagement keeps pressure on Wendy’s as it works to rebuild traffic through Project Fresh.



Starbucks remains an important foodservice benchmark, supported by its Back to Starbucks plan, which focuses on service speed, menu innovation, Rewards engagement and coffeehouse upgrades. Its large loyalty base and strong brand affinity give it an advantage in customer frequency and digital engagement.



Restaurant Brands adds further pressure through Burger King’s Reclaim the Flame strategy, which emphasizes Whopper quality, restaurant image, family offerings and consistent value. QSR’s international platform and franchise-led model also support broader unit growth.



Although Wendy’s turnaround initiatives and international expansion strengthen its positioning, competition is likely to remain intense as larger peers continue investing in value, menu innovation, digital engagement and global growth.

WEN Stock's Valuation Insights

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEN’s 2026 earnings per share has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days. Over the same time frame, estimates for industry players, including QSR and Starbucks, have increased 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while earnings estimates for MCD have declined 2%.

WEN’s Earnings Estimate Trend



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Wendy’s stock trades at a discount. WEN’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 14.26X is below the industry average of 23.25X. Among peers, QSR, McDonald’s and Starbucks trade at forward P/E multiples of 17.55X, 19.93X and 35.63X, respectively.

WEN’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Our Thoughts on WEN Stock

Wendy’s remains an interesting turnaround story within the restaurant space. The company is benefiting from renewed investor attention, a discounted valuation, early Project Fresh initiatives and a larger international development runway following its China franchise agreement.



Project Fresh gives WEN clear levers to improve brand relevance, restaurant execution and system efficiency. Digital growth, menu-quality upgrades, Biggie Deals and operational improvements also support the recovery narrative.



However, the recent rally appears partly driven by retail-trader momentum and short-squeeze dynamics rather than a broad-based improvement in fundamentals. U.S. same-restaurant sales remain weak, traffic pressure persists and commodity and labor inflation continue to weigh on margins. Competitive pressure from larger restaurant peers also keeps the execution bar high.



Given these mixed factors, the sharp one-month gain does not necessarily signal that Wendy’s turnaround has fully taken hold. While the stock’s discounted valuation and long-term initiatives remain noteworthy, the recent surge calls for a more measured approach.



For now, WEN’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) appears appropriate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.