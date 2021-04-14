WEN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.85, changing hands as high as $22.02 per share. Wendy's Co shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEN's low point in its 52 week range is $16 per share, with $24.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.