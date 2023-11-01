Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) Price Target Increased by 8.58% to 149.36

The average one-year price target for Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) has been revised to 149.36 / share. This is an increase of 8.58% from the prior estimate of 137.55 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.23 to a high of 180.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from the latest reported closing price of 145.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELSPUNIND is 0.02%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 22,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,345K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,083K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 16.02% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,371K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 51.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,996K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,591K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.