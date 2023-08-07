Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 116.96

The average one-year price target for Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) has been revised to 116.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 110.67 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.98 to a high of 142.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from the latest reported closing price of 100.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELSPUNIND is 0.01%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 21,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,420K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,040K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,890K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,615K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 28.50% over the last quarter.

