Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) Price Target Increased by 24.01% to 106.25

The average one-year price target for Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) has been revised to 106.25 / share. This is an increase of 24.01% from the prior estimate of 85.68 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 132.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from the latest reported closing price of 100.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELSPUNIND is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 21,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,420K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,040K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 27.16% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,890K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,707K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 27.98% over the last quarter.

