Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) Price Target Increased by 17.61% to 137.55

The average one-year price target for Welspun India (NSE:WELSPUNIND) has been revised to 137.55 / share. This is an increase of 17.61% from the prior estimate of 116.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 174.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from the latest reported closing price of 121.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELSPUNIND is 0.02%, an increase of 30.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 21,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,420K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,040K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,890K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,615K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELSPUNIND by 28.50% over the last quarter.

