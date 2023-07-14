Welspun Enterprises (NSE:WELENT) Price Target Increased by 47.14% to 315.18

The average one-year price target for Welspun Enterprises (NSE:WELENT) has been revised to 315.18 / share. This is an increase of 47.14% from the prior estimate of 214.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 312.09 to a high of 324.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.42% from the latest reported closing price of 150.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun Enterprises. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELENT is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.11% to 1,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 439K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 426K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 232K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 7.53% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

