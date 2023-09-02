Welspun Enterprises (NSE:WELENT) Price Target Increased by 19.74% to 377.40

The average one-year price target for Welspun Enterprises (NSE:WELENT) has been revised to 377.40 / share. This is an increase of 19.74% from the prior estimate of 315.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 373.70 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from the latest reported closing price of 281.70 / share.

Welspun Enterprises Maintains 0.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun Enterprises. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELENT is 0.01%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 1,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 439K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 426K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 232K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 7.53% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 5.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELENT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.