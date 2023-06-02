Welspun Corp (NSE:WELCORP) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 352.92

The average one-year price target for Welspun Corp (NSE:WELCORP) has been revised to 352.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 334.22 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 428.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.56% from the latest reported closing price of 242.45 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,848K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,335K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELCORP by 13.40% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,158K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELCORP by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 721K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELCORP by 17.43% over the last quarter.

