Welspun Corp (NSE:WELCORP) Price Target Increased by 30.06% to 459.00

The average one-year price target for Welspun Corp (NSE:WELCORP) has been revised to 459.00 / share. This is an increase of 30.06% from the prior estimate of 352.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 395.92 to a high of 575.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.41% from the latest reported closing price of 317.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welspun Corp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELCORP is 0.03%, an increase of 27.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 10,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,848K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,335K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,158K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 712K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELCORP by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.