Welsh Water wades into bond market after downgrade

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Welsh water utility Dwr Cymru was out with a dual-tranche sterling transaction on Monday comprising senior and subordinated debt, seemingly unaffected by a downgrade from Moody's.

On February 7 the ratings agency downgraded Dwr Cymru to A3 from A2 (stable) after the company said that it will not ask regulator Ofwat to refer its final determination to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Final determinations are the price and performance targets the regulator sets out for each utility. Moody's expects that because of the stringent nature of the final determination the Welsh water utility will likely incur penalties. Dwr Cymru is rated A- by S&P and A by Fitch.

However, none of this appeared to dent interest for the bonds with books approaching £1.4bn across the two tranches.

That enabled pricing to be tightened to 70bp over Gilts on a £300m no-grow 13-year tranche from IPTs of 80bp-85bp and to plus 120bp on the £200m six-year subordinated note from 135bp-140bp.

A lead said the notes came with a 1bp-2bp premium but that was a subjective assessment given the lack of straightforward comparables.

The issuer, which met investors last week, tapped the market because of attractive funding conditions while the addition of a junior tranche helps support the credit rating, said a lead.

Moody's, however, said in its review of the sub notes that it did not expect their reintroduction to the company's capital structure to result in an uplift to the company's senior rating.

The subordinated bond will make up just 5% or so of the utility's overall debt. In addition, with a bullet maturity of six years, the security is not structured to be permanent capital.

Unlike many UK water utilities Dwr Cymru has no shareholders and reinvests financial surpluses into the business.

It last sold bonds in January 2018 when it printed a £300m 2.50% Mar 2036 senior secured, which is bid at 72bp. The issuer also has a revolving credit facility, which will be renewed in April for an expected size of around £150m.

HSBC and Lloyds were leads on the new bond issue.

