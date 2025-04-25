Welltower's Earnings Outlook

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Welltower to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Welltower bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.04 1.01 0.94 EPS Actual 1.13 1.11 1.05 1.01 Price Change % 2.0% 5.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Welltower's Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower were trading at $147.75 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Welltower

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Welltower.

With 9 analyst ratings, Welltower has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $168.33, indicating a potential 13.93% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ventas, with an average 1-year price target of $73.5, suggesting a potential 50.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 22.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential 83.93% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Welltower Outperform 29.18% $809.93M 0.39% Ventas Neutral 10.53% $546M 0.55% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral 2.78% $522.82M -0.36% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 26.07% $420.96M 0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Welltower ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Welltower is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Welltower

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,271 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Breaking Down Welltower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Welltower's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Welltower visit their earnings calendar on our site.

