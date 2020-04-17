Markets
WELL

Welltower Withdraws 2020 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) has decided to withdraw all components related to its full year 2020 guidance, due to the impact of COVID-19 on SHO portfolio fundamentals and recent revisions to the Company's investment outlook and capital plans.

In Friday pre-market trade, WELL is trading at $50.96 up $3.77 or 7.99 percent.

Since its last update on April 1, 2020, occupancy within its Seniors Housing Operating (SHO) portfolio has declined further as move-in criteria and screening have intensified in states more heavily impacted by COVID-19 including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Washington,the company said.

Between March 27, 2020 through April 3, 2020, occupancy within total SHO portfolio fell 0.6% from 85.4% to 84.8%. Subsequently, the portfolio experienced an additional 0.6% decline to 84.2% through April 10, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WELL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular