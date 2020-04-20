Welltower Withdraws 2020 Guidance Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Welltower Inc. WELL recently withdrew its 2020 guidance, and updated on its operating and liquidity measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



The company had earlier projected 2020 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share at $4.20-$4.30. In addition, the company expected its 2020 average blended same-store NOI to be up 1.5-2.5%.



The senior housing operating portfolio, which generates a significant portion of the company’s net operating income, has witnessed a further decline in occupancy since Apr 1, 2020 due to the intensification of move-in criteria, and screening in states like New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Washington. Occupancy level fell from 85.4% in Mar 27 to 84.8% as of Apr 3 to 84.2% as of Apr 10. This declining trend is likely to prevail, given the move-in restrictions, further expanding to additional markets.



In addition, the company has witnessed a rise in operating expenses, of late. This amounted to about $7 million in March 2020, due to higher labor costs and procurement costs of personal protective equipment (PPE). Though the reduction in occupancy in the senior housing portfolio might result in some variable cost savings, the company predicts a 5% rise in senior housing portfolio expenses than the earlier projections.

Nevertheless, the company has been taking steps to bolster its liquidity and has announced measures to solidify the balance sheet. Welltower has $3.5 billion of near-term available liquidity, with no significant unsecured debt maturities till 2023.

Also, it closed on the previously-announced $1-billion two-year unsecured term loan. The company has also been making dispositions and concluded $781 million worth of such activities on a pro rata basis since the beginning of the year through Apr 17. Welltower also noted that it has concluded pro rata acquisitions and joint ventures of about $400 million, at a year one blended rate of 5.6%.

Therefore, Welltower, with its sound liquidity position and diversified portfolio, is anticipated to sail through these uncertain times.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

