Welltower (WELL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.23, changing hands as low as $83.10 per share. Welltower Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WELL's low point in its 52 week range is $71.18 per share, with $93.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.39. The WELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

