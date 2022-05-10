Welltower (WELL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.45, changing hands as low as $85.02 per share. Welltower OP Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WELL's low point in its 52 week range is $70.74 per share, with $99.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.13. The WELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

