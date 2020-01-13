Welltower (WELL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.66, changing hands as high as $84.20 per share. Welltower Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WELL's low point in its 52 week range is $70.88 per share, with $93.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.80. The WELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

