Welltower (WELL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Welltower (WELL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating an increase of 27.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.71 billion, representing an increase of 20.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Welltower metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $59.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income' of $479.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other income' reaching $28.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $579.89 million.

Over the past month, Welltower shares have recorded returns of -0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WELL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

