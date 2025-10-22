Welltower (WELL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Welltower (WELL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.65 billion, increasing 28.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Welltower metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interest income' to come in at $66.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $39.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income' of $473.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should arrive at $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $487.61 million.

Shares of Welltower have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WELL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

