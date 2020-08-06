Welltower (WELL) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Welltower Inc. WELL reported normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 86 cents in second-quarter 2020, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. However, the reported figure compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.05.

The company’s seniors housing operating portfolio was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the segment witnessed $37 million of property-level expenses in the second quarter related to the virus outbreak. This impacted the company’s normalized FFO per share.

Moreover, it generated revenues of $1.19 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. The top line also compared unfavorably with the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure of $1.32 billion.

Quarter in Detail

Welltower's pro-rata gross investments in the second quarter totaled $124 million. This included $6 million in acquisitions and $115 million in development funding.

Apart from this, the company completed property dispositions of $949 million.

It exited the quarter with $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, up from $268.7 million recorded at 2091 end. In addition, as of Jun 30, 2020, it had $3 billion of available borrowing capacity under its unsecured credit facility.

Dividend Update

Welltower announced a cash dividend of 61 cents per share for the second quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Aug 27 to stockholders of record as of Aug 18. This marks the company’s 197th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payout.

COVID-19 Update

During the second quarter, move-out activity surpassed move-ins at the company’s seniors housing operating portfolio, resulting in spot occupancy declines throughout the second quarter. This continued in July, with spot occupancy witnessing a sequential decline of 70 basis points (bps) to 79.4%. In the third quarter, occupancy is expected to decline 125-175 bps.

Moreover, Welltower collected 98% and 97% of second-quarter and July rents, respectively, from its triple-net lease operators.

In its Outpatient Medical ("OM") segment, the company either collected or approved short-term deferrals for more than 99% of second-quarter rents. This consists of 87% cash collections and 12% of short-term deferrals. For July, cash collections improved to more than 95%, with a total of 98% of OM rent due in July either collected or approved for short-term deferral.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

