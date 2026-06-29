Welltower Stock Gains 20.9% in Six Months: Will It Continue to Rise?

Shares of Welltower WELL have gained 20.9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 12.4% upside.

The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) holds a diversified mix of healthcare real estate assets across the United States, Canada and the U.K. As populations age and senior healthcare spending rises, its seniors housing operating (SHO) portfolio is well positioned to benefit from growing demand.



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Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

Welltower continues to benefit from a demand backdrop, supported by an aging population and muted new supply, which have kept occupancy recovery and pricing power intact across the SHO portfolio. Its first-quarter 2026 results reflected total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) year-over-year growth of 16.4%, driven by 22.1% increase in the SHO portfolio.

Welltower’s investment strategy remains focused on adding seniors housing assets in high-growth markets while expanding operator and geographic diversification. In the first quarter of 2026, the company closed $3.3 billion of pro rata gross investments and, after quarter-end, closed or is under contract to close an additional $7.2 billion of pro rata gross investments.

Welltower is recycling capital into seniors housing and simplifying the portfolio. The outpatient medical portfolio disposition remains a key source of proceeds, with 60 properties sold in the first quarter of 2026 for a total sales price of $1.38 billion. Total cash proceeds from real estate dispositions were $1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a mix of outpatient medical, triple-net and seniors housing asset sales. Management’s 2026 guidance framework contemplates $4.3 billion of dispositions, which should continue to provide funding capacity for reinvestment.

Welltower’s recent acquisitions have increased exposure to seniors housing in the United States, the U.K. and Canada. Subsequent to quarter-end, on April 1, 2026, Welltower completed the previously announced Amica Senior Lifestyles acquisition in Canada for a pro rata purchase price of C$4.1 billion. The Barchester acquisition, which continues to add both SHO and triple-net assets in the U.K., contributed $238.8 million of revenues in in the first quarter of 2026, while the HC-One acquisition, which added 282 U.K. senior housing properties, contributed $289.1 million in the same quarter. These transactions expand the company’s scale across high-quality portfolios and are expected to support longer-term NOI growth.

Welltower has a healthy balance sheet position and ample liquidity to support continued investment activity. As of March 31, 2026, it had $11.1 billion of available liquidity. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company repaid $700 million of senior unsecured notes at maturity in April 2026 using free cash flow.

Given the above-mentioned factors, we believe the stock’s rising trend is expected to continue in the near term.

Key Risks for WELL

A competitive landscape in the senior housing market and tenant concentration in its outpatient medical portfolio are likely to hurt Welltower. Sustained higher interest expenses can weigh on FFO growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Prologis PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.95, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.87%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.17, which calls for an increase of 6.20% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.