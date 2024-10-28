Welltower reports Q3 normalized FFO $1.11, consensus $1.04

Reports Q3 revenue $2.05B, consensus $1.97B. Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI, or SSNOI, growth of 12.6%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio of 23.0%.

