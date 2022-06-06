Welltower Raises Q2 Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) has raised its second quarter profit outlook.

The company now expects net income attributable to common stockholders to be in a range of $0.22 - $0.25 per share compared to the previous guidance of $0.20 - $0.25 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company now expects normalized funds from operations to be in a range of $0.84 - $0.87 per share compared to the previous guidance of $0.82 - $0.87 per share.

