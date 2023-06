(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL), a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare infrastructure, Tuesday said it has raised guidance for its full-year normalized funds from operations.

The company now expects normalized funds from operations per share in the range of $3.43 - $3.56 for the full year, compared with $3.39 - $3.54 provided earlier.

