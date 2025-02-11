Welltower Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $119.97 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $83.91 million or $0.15 per share last year.

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders was $637.1 million or $1.00 per share, compared to $491.9 million or $0.89 per share last year.

Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders was $715.9 million or $1.13 per share, compared to $529.6 million or $0.96 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects to report net income attributable of $1.60 to $1.76 per share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $4.79 to $4.95 per share.

