Welltower Q3 NARIET FFO Increases

October 28, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL), Monday announced NARIIET FFO of $635.8 million or $1.03 per share for the third quarter compared to $419.1 million or $0.80 per share last year.

Normalized FFO increased to $688.1 million or $1.11 a share from $485.5 million or $0.92 a share in previous year.

Earnings totaled $449.8 million or $0.73 a share compared to $127.5 million or $0.24 a share in prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.

Revenues increased to $2.055 billion from last year's $1.662 billion.

The company revised its estimated earnings to $1.75 to $1.81 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.52 to $1.60 per diluted share for the fiscal year 2024.

Also, the company now expects full-year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to be $4.27 to $4.33 per diluted share instead of the previously estimated $4.13 to $4.21 per diluted share.

