Welltower Q3 Earnings Assessment

The Q3 earnings report for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was released on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Welltower beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $394.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.01 0.94 EPS Actual 1.11 1.05 1.01 0.96 0.92 Revenue Estimate 1.95B 1.89B 1.81B 1.75B 1.63B Revenue Actual 2.06B 1.82B 1.56B 1.75B 1.66B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Welltower management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $4.27 and $4.33 per share.

Peer Companies' Recent Earnings

It's important to consider Welltower's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Health Care REIT, and National Health Investors, have been performing.

Healthpeak Properties, earnings revealed on October 24, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.44, Healthpeak Properties exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.45, reflecting an increase of 2.27% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence Sabra Health Care REIT's earnings on October 31, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.35 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.35, resulting in a 0.0% increase. On November 05, 2024, National Health Investors unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.03 compared to an estimated EPS of $1.08, resulting in a -4.63% decrease. Quarterly Analysis: Competitors' Earnings and Stock Performance

The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Welltower October 28, 2024 1.04 1.11 6.73% $130.57 $133.62 2.34% Healthpeak Properties October 24, 2024 0.44 0.45 2.27% $23.0 $22.66 -1.48% Sabra Health Care REIT October 31, 2024 0.35 0.35 0.0% $19.4 $19.78 1.96% National Health Investors November 05, 2024 1.08 1.03 -4.63% $76.73 $76.75 0.03%

Analysis of Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

This table presents a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Welltower's peers. It offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Welltower 1.95B 2.06B 5.44% Healthpeak Properties 688.98M 700.40M 1.66% Sabra Health Care REIT 172.34M 178.00M 3.28% National Health Investors 79.21M 82.94M 4.72%

