Welltower Q2 Profit Rises

July 29, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $254.7 million or $0.42 per share, compared to $103.0 million or $0.20 per share last year.

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders was $493.8 million or $0.82 per share, compared to $466.2 million or $0.93 per share.

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders was $637.5 million or $1.05 per share, compared to $450.9 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter was $1.82 billion, up from $1.67 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.34 per share and revenues of $1.89 billion.

